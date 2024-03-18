Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite Index closes above 16000; up 130.28 points at 16,103.45

Monday’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index up above 16000 points. The index first reached the 16000 mark on Nov 19, 2021. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 4.8 billion. Declining stocks led advancers by 1.23 to 1 ratio. There were 1984 advancers and 2440 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 50 stocks reached a 52 week high and 70 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed up .99% for the day; a total of 176.76 points. The current value is 17,985.01.

The Dow Jones index closed up .2% for the day; a total of 75.66 points. The current value is 38,790.43. Boeing Company (The)(BA) had the largest percent change down (-1.47%) while Salesforce, Inc.(CRM) had the largest percent change gain rising 2.1%.

