Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite Index closes above 15000; up 98.03 points at 15,003.22

Tuesday’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index up above 15000 points. The index first reached the 15000 mark on Aug 24, 2021. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 5.31 billion.

Advancers stocks led declining by 2.82 to 1 ratio. There were 3319 advancers and 1175 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 292 stocks reached a 52 week high and 53 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed up .49% for the day; a total of 82.06 points. The current value is 16,811.86.

The Dow Jones index closed up .68% for the day; a total of 251.9 points. The current value is 37,557.92. International Business Machines Corporation(IBM) had the largest percent change down (-.73%) while Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.(WBA) had the largest percent change gain rising 4.2%.

