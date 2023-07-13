News & Insights

Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite Index closes above 14000; up 219.61 points at 14,138.57

July 13, 2023 — 04:45 pm EDT

Thursday’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index up above 14000 points. The index first reached the 14000 mark on Feb 9, 2021. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 4.94 billion.

Advancers stocks led declining by 1.88 to 1 ratio. There were 3028 advancers and 1609 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 211 stocks reached a 52 week high and 22 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.


The NASDAQ 100 index closed up 1.73% for the day; a total of 264.75 points. The current value is 15,571.98.
The Dow Jones index closed up .14% for the day; a total of 47.71 points. The current value is 34,395.14. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.(WBA) had the largest percent change down (-1.91%) while Microsoft Corporation(MSFT) had the largest percent change gain rising 1.62%.

