Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite Index closes above 13000; up 41.74 points at 13,017.43

Tuesday’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index up above 13000 points. The index first reached the 13000 mark on Jan 7, 2021. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 4.59 billion. Declining stocks led advancers by 1.18 to 1 ratio. There were 2157 advancers and 2545 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 59 stocks reached a 52 week high and 81 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed up .4% for the day; a total of 56.58 points. The current value is 14,354.99.

The Dow Jones index closed down -.15% for the day; a total of -50.56 points. The current value is 33,042.78. Merck & Company, Inc.(MRK) had the largest percent change down (-1.71%) while Intel Corporation(INTC) had the largest percent change gain rising 3.41%.

