Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite Index closes above 13000; up 210.23 points at 13,061.47

Wednesday’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index up above 13000 points. The index first reached the 13000 mark on Jan 7, 2021. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 4.44 billion.

Advancers stocks led declining by 1.18 to 1 ratio. There were 2421 advancers and 2051 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 17 stocks reached a 52 week high and 151 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed up 1.77% for the day; a total of 255.13 points. The current value is 14,664.91.

The Dow Jones index closed up .67% for the day; a total of 221.71 points. The current value is 33,274.58. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.(WBA) had the largest percent change down (-2.13%) while Caterpillar, Inc.(CAT) had the largest percent change gain rising 2.56%.

