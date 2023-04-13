Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite Index closes above 12000; up 236.93 points at 12,166.27

Thursday’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index up above 12000 points. The index first reached the 12000 mark on Sep 2, 2020. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 2.98 billion.

Advancers stocks led declining by 3 to 1 ratio. There were 3451 advancers and 1150 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 60 stocks reached a 52 week high and 59 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed up 2.03% for the day; a total of 261.04 points. The current value is 13,109.39.

The Dow Jones index closed up 1.14% for the day; a total of 383.19 points. The current value is 34,029.69. International Business Machines Corporation(IBM) had the largest percent change down (-.5%) while Apple Inc.(AAPL) had the largest percent change gain rising 3.41%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.