Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite Index closes above 11000; up 484.22 points at 11,468

Wednesday’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index up above 11000 points. The index first reached the 11000 mark on Aug 6, 2020. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 6.16 billion.

Advancers stocks led declining by 3.17 to 1 ratio. There were 3745 advancers and 1182 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 93 stocks reached a 52 week high and 96 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed up 4.58% for the day; a total of 526.61 points. The current value is 12,030.06.

The Dow Jones index closed up 2.18% for the day; a total of 737.24 points. The current value is 34,589.77. Walmart Inc.(WMT) had the largest percent change down (-.36%) while Microsoft Corporation(MSFT) had the largest percent change gain rising 6.16%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.