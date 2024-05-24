Market Close Report: Historical high reached as NASDAQ Composite Index closes at 16,920.80.

Friday’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index reaching a historical high. The index closed at 16,920.80 up 184.77 for the day. The index had a previous high 16832.6244 on 05/21/2024. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 5.36 billion.

Advancers stocks led declining by 1.84 to 1 ratio. There were 2824 advancers and 1534 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 53 stocks reached a 52 week high and 57 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed up .99% for the day; a total of 184.96 points. The current value is 18,808.35.

The Dow Jones index closed up .01% for the day; a total of 4.33 points. The current value is 39,069.59. Salesforce, Inc.(CRM) had the largest percent change down (-2.25%) while Intel Corporation(INTC) had the largest percent change gain rising 2.13%.

