Market Close Report: Historical high reached as NASDAQ Composite Index closes at 16,401.84.

Thursday’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index reaching a historical high. The index closed at 16,401.84 up 32.43 for the day. The index had a previous high 16369.4074 on 03/20/2024. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 4.83 billion.

Advancers stocks led declining by 1.41 to 1 ratio. There were 2579 advancers and 1829 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 245 stocks reached a 52 week high and 23 those reaching lows totaled.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed up .44% for the day; a total of 80.27 points. The current value is 18,320.38.

The Dow Jones index closed up .68% for the day; a total of 269.24 points. The current value is 39,781.37. Apple Inc.(AAPL) had the largest percent change down (-4.09%) while Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)(GS) had the largest percent change gain rising 4.35%.

