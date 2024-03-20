Market Close Report: Historical high reached as NASDAQ Composite Index closes at 16,369.41.

Wednesday’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index reaching a historical high. The index closed at 16,369.41 up 202.62 for the day. The index had a previous high 16274.9415 on 03/01/2024. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 4.95 billion.

Advancers stocks led declining by 2.87 to 1 ratio. There were 3283 advancers and 1143 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 207 stocks reached a 52 week high and 35 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed up 1.15% for the day; a total of 207.9 points. The current value is 18,240.11.

The Dow Jones index closed up 1.03% for the day; a total of 401.37 points. The current value is 39,512.13. Chevron Corporation(CVX) had the largest percent change down (-1.32%) while Boeing Company (The)(BA) had the largest percent change gain rising 3.67%.

