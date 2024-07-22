Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite Index closes above 18000; up 280.63 points at 18,007.57

Monday’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index up above 18000 points. The index first reached the 18000 mark on Jul 2, 2024. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 4.73 billion.

Advancers stocks led declining by 2.25 to 1 ratio. There were 3046 advancers and 1351 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 22 stocks reached a 52 week high and 74 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed up 1.54% for the day; a total of 300.25 points. The current value is 19,822.87.

The Dow Jones index closed up .32% for the day; a total of 127.91 points. The current value is 40,415.44. Verizon Communications Inc.(VZ) had the largest percent change down (-6.08%) while Nike, Inc.(NKE) had the largest percent change gain rising 2.97%.

