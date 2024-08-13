Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite Index closes above 17000; up 407 points at 17,187.61

Tuesday’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index up above 17000 points. The index first reached the 17000 mark on May 28, 2024. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 4.99 billion.

Advancers stocks led declining by 2.58 to 1 ratio. There were 3150 advancers and 1221 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 55 stocks reached a 52 week high and 66 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed up 2.5% for the day; a total of 464.4 points. The current value is 19,006.43.

The Dow Jones index closed up 1.04% for the day; a total of 408.63 points. The current value is 39,765.64. Johnson & Johnson(JNJ) had the largest percent change down (-.93%) while Intel Corporation(INTC) had the largest percent change gain rising 5.73%.

