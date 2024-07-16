Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 18,509.34 up 36.77 points

Tuesday’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index at 18,509.34. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 5.81 billion.

Advancers stocks led declining by 3.47 to 1 ratio. There were 3402 advancers and 980 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 438 stocks reached a 52 week high and 17 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed up .06% for the day; a total of 11.75 points. The current value is 20,398.63.

The Dow Jones index closed up 1.85% for the day; a total of 742.76 points. The current value is 40,954.48. Merck & Company, Inc.(MRK) had the largest percent change down (-2.09%) while UnitedHealth Group Incorporated(UNH) had the largest percent change gain rising 6.5%.

