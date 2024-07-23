Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 17,997.35 down -10.22 points

Tuesday’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index at 17,997.35. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 4.49 billion.

Advancers stocks led declining by 1.26 to 1 ratio. There were 2433 advancers and 1931 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 154 stocks reached a 52 week high and 43 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed down -.35% for the day; a total of -68.53 points. The current value is 19,754.34.

The Dow Jones index closed down -.14% for the day; a total of -57.35 points. The current value is 40,358.09. Walt Disney Company (The)(DIS) had the largest percent change down (-3.39%) while Boeing Company (The)(BA) had the largest percent change gain rising 4.24%.

