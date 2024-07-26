Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 17,357.88 up 176.15 points

Friday’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index at 17,357.88. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 4.85 billion.

Advancers stocks led declining by 2.5 to 1 ratio. There were 3146 advancers and 1256 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 138 stocks reached a 52 week high and 33 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed up 1.03% for the day; a total of 193.08 points. The current value is 19,023.66.

The Dow Jones index closed up 1.64% for the day; a total of 654.27 points. The current value is 40,589.34. Merck & Company, Inc.(MRK) had the largest percent change down (-.47%) while 3M Company(MMM) had the largest percent change gain rising 22.99%.

