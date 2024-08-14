Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 17,192.60 up 4.99 points

Wednesday’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index at 17,192.60. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 4.56 billion. Declining stocks led advancers by 1.32 to 1 ratio. There were 1865 advancers and 2457 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 63 stocks reached a 52 week high and 102 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed up .09% for the day; a total of 16.25 points. The current value is 19,022.68.

The Dow Jones index closed up .61% for the day; a total of 242.75 points. The current value is 40,008.39. Intel Corporation(INTC) had the largest percent change down (-2.69%) while American Express Company(AXP) had the largest percent change gain rising 2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.