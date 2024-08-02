Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 16,776.16 down -417.99 points

Friday’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index at 16,776.16. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 5.92 billion. Declining stocks led advancers by 4.32 to 1 ratio. There were 831 advancers and 3594 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 88 stocks reached a 52 week high and 237 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed down -2.38% for the day; a total of -449.54 points. The current value is 18,440.85.

The Dow Jones index closed down -1.51% for the day; a total of -610.71 points. The current value is 39,737.26. Intel Corporation(INTC) had the largest percent change down (-26.06%) while UnitedHealth Group Incorporated(UNH) had the largest percent change gain rising 2.98%.

