Market Close Report: Historical high reached as NASDAQ Composite Index closes at 18,647.45.

July 10, 2024 — 04:45 pm EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com ->

Wednesday’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index reaching a historical high. The index closed at 18,647.45 up 218.16 for the day. The index had a previous high 18429.2909 on 07/09/2024. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 4.94 billion.

Advancers stocks led declining by 1.78 to 1 ratio. There were 2786 advancers and 1561 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 160 stocks reached a 52 week high and 74 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.


The NASDAQ 100 index closed up 1.09% for the day; a total of 222.36 points. The current value is 20,675.38.
The Dow Jones index closed up 1.09% for the day; a total of 429.39 points. The current value is 39,721.36. Visa Inc.(V) had the largest percent change down (-.92%) while Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.(WBA) had the largest percent change gain rising 4.36%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

