Market Close Report: Historical high reached as NASDAQ Composite Index closes at 18,403.74.

Monday’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index reaching a historical high. The index closed at 18,403.74 up 50.98 for the day. The index had a previous high 18352.7589 on 07/05/2024. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 4.84 billion.

Advancers stocks led declining by 1.27 to 1 ratio. There were 2438 advancers and 1917 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 100 stocks reached a 52 week high and 69 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed up .23% for the day; a total of 47.57 points. The current value is 20,439.54.

The Dow Jones index closed down -.08% for the day; a total of -31.08 points. The current value is 39,344.79. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.(WBA) had the largest percent change down (-3.91%) while Intel Corporation(INTC) had the largest percent change gain rising 6.15%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.