Market Close Report: Record breaking 417.79 point close for the NASDAQ Composite index

Today’s session NASDAQ composite index advanced 417.79 points. This is the 10th highest point gain of the index of all time. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 4.89 billion.

Advancers stocks led declining by 1.88 to 1 ratio. There were 3249 advancers and 1731 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 8 stocks reached a 52 week high and 265 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed up 3.22% for the day; a total of 451.5 points. The current value is 14,454.61.

The Dow Jones index closed up 1.65% for the day; a total of 564.69 points. The current value is 34,725.47. Caterpillar, Inc.(CAT) had the largest percent change down (-5.19%) while Visa Inc.(V) had the largest percent change gain rising 10.6%.

