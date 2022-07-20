Market Close Report: NASDAQ trading volume joins the top ten ranking for the year. NASDAQ Composite Index closes at 11,897.65

Today’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index volume reaching the 10th place in the top ten list for this year. The last time the index closed above 6.96 billion shares was on Mar 01 2022. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 7.39 billion.

Advancers stocks led declining by 2.24 to 1 ratio. There were 3294 advancers and 1472 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 24 stocks reached a 52 week high and 35 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed up 1.55% for the day; a total of 190.26 points. The current value is 12,439.68.

The Dow Jones index closed up .15% for the day; a total of 47.79 points. The current value is 31,874.84. Merck & Company, Inc.(MRK) had the largest percent change down (-2.93%) while Salesforce, Inc.(CRM) had the largest percent change gain rising 4.97%.

