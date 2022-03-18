Market Close Report: NASDAQ trading volume joins the top ten ranking for the year. NASDAQ Composite Index closes at 13,893.84

Today’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index volume reaching the 1st place in the top ten list for this year. The last time the index closed above 7.37 billion shares was on Feb 24 2022. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 7.41 billion.

Advancers stocks led declining by 2.18 to 1 ratio. There were 3387 advancers and 1554 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 45 stocks reached a 52 week high and 42 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed up 2.14% for the day; a total of 301.48 points. The current value is 14,420.08.

The Dow Jones index closed up .8% for the day; a total of 274.17 points. The current value is 34,754.93. Verizon Communications Inc.(VZ) had the largest percent change down (-2.98%) while Salesforce.com Inc(CRM) had the largest percent change gain rising 3.99%.

