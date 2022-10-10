Market Close Report: NASDAQ trading volume joins the top ten ranking for the year. NASDAQ Composite Index closes at 10,542.10

Today’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index volume reaching the 1st place in the top ten list for this year. The last time the index closed above 9.99 billion shares was on Jun 24 2022. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 12.02 billion. Declining stocks led advancers by 1.72 to 1 ratio. There were 1766 advancers and 3029 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 27 stocks reached a 52 week high and 423 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed down -1.02% for the day; a total of -112.5 points. The current value is 10,926.97. Pinduoduo Inc.(PDD) had the largest percent change down (-8.34%) while Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.(PDD) had the largest percent change gain rising 4.33%.



The Dow Jones index closed down -.32% for the day; a total of -93.91 points. The current value is 29,202.88. Salesforce, Inc.(CRM) had the largest percent change down (-3.09%) while Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.(WBA) had the largest percent change gain rising 4.33%.

