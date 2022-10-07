Market Close Report: NASDAQ trading volume joins the top ten ranking for the year. NASDAQ Composite Index closes at 10,652.40

Today’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index volume reaching the 10th place in the top ten list for this year. The last time the index closed above 6.98 billion shares was on Mar 21 2022. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 8.32 billion. Declining stocks led advancers by 4.13 to 1 ratio. There were 928 advancers and 3837 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 19 stocks reached a 52 week high and 288 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed down -3.88% for the day; a total of -446.03 points. The current value is 11,039.47. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.(AMD) had the largest percent change down (-13.87%) while DexCom, Inc.(AMD) had the largest percent change gain rising 7.28%.



The Dow Jones index closed down -2.11% for the day; a total of -630.15 points. The current value is 29,296.79. Intel Corporation(INTC) had the largest percent change down (-5.37%) while Merck & Company, Inc.(MRK) had the largest percent change gain rising .18%.

