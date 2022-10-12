Market Close Report: NASDAQ trading volume joins the historical top ten. NASDAQ Composite Index closes at 10,417.10

Today’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index volume reaching the 1st place in the top ten historical list. The last time the index closed above 12.03 billion shares was on Jan 27 2021 The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 12.58 billion. Declining stocks led advancers by 1.13 to 1 ratio. There were 2260 advancers and 2547 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 18 stocks reached a 52 week high and 298 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed down -.05% for the day; a total of -5.73 points. The current value is 10,785.62. Exelon Corporation(EXC) had the largest percent change down (-4.03%) while Moderna, Inc.(EXC) had the largest percent change gain rising 8.28%.



The Dow Jones index closed down -.1% for the day; a total of -28.34 points. The current value is 29,210.85. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.(WBA) had the largest percent change down (-2.05%) while J P Morgan Chase & Co(JPM) had the largest percent change gain rising 1.62%.

