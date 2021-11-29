Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 15,798.80 up 307.14 points

Monday’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index at 15,798.80. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 3.53 billion. Declining stocks led advancers by 1.02 to 1 ratio. There were 2367 advancers and 2414 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 17 stocks reached a 52 week high and 129 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed up 2.34% for the day; a total of 374.91 points. The current value is 16,400.49.

The Dow Jones index closed up .9% for the day; a total of 312.67 points. The current value is 35,212.01. Merck & Company, Inc.(MRK) had the largest percent change down (-6.24%) while Salesforce.com Inc(CRM) had the largest percent change gain rising 4.26%.

