Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 15,467.80 down -162.80 points

Monday’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index at 15,467.80. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 5.99 billion. Declining stocks led advancers by 2.51 to 1 ratio. There were 1361 advancers and 3420 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 23 stocks reached a 52 week high and 205 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed down -1.05% for the day; a total of -172.25 points. The current value is 16,159.73.

The Dow Jones index closed down -.83% for the day; a total of -299.34 points. The current value is 35,671.65. Boeing Company (The)(BA) had the largest percent change down (-4.44%) while Coca-Cola Company (The)(KO) had the largest percent change gain rising 2.5%.

