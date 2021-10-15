Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 14,897.34 up 73.91 points
Friday’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index at 14,897.34. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 5.41 billion. Declining stocks led advancers by 1.22 to 1 ratio. There were 2100 advancers and 2556 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 54 stocks reached a 52 week high and 37 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.
The NASDAQ 100 index closed up .63% for the day; a total of 94.5 points. The current value is 15,146.92.
The Dow Jones index closed up 1.09% for the day; a total of 382.2 points. The current value is 35,294.76. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.(WBA) had the largest percent change down (-3.64%) while Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)(GS) had the largest percent change gain rising 3.8%.
