Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 14,893.75 up 86.94 points

Friday’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index at 14,893.75. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 4.31 billion. Declining stocks led advancers by 1.21 to 1 ratio. There were 2181 advancers and 2637 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 50 stocks reached a 52 week high and 251 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed up .75% for the day; a total of 115.97 points. The current value is 15,611.59.

The Dow Jones index closed down -.56% for the day; a total of -201.81 points. The current value is 35,911.81. J P Morgan Chase & Co(JPM) had the largest percent change down (-6.15%) while Amgen Inc.(AMGN) had the largest percent change gain rising 1.95%.

