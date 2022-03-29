Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 14,619.64 up 264.74 points

Tuesday’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index at 14,619.64. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 5.61 billion.

Advancers stocks led declining by 2.93 to 1 ratio. There were 3756 advancers and 1282 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 55 stocks reached a 52 week high and 37 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed up 1.68% for the day; a total of 251.92 points. The current value is 15,239.32.

The Dow Jones index closed up .97% for the day; a total of 338.3 points. The current value is 35,294.19. The Travelers Companies, Inc.(TRV) had the largest percent change down (-1.58%) while Visa Inc.(V) had the largest percent change gain rising 3.33%.

