Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 14,360.39 down -9.32 points

Friday’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index at 14,360.39. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 6.32 billion.

Advancers stocks led declining by 1.21 to 1 ratio. There were 2427 advancers and 1999 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 115 stocks reached a 52 week high and 7 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed down -.14% for the day; a total of -20.78 points. The current value is 14,345.18.

The Dow Jones index closed up .69% for the day; a total of 237.02 points. The current value is 34,433.84. Caterpillar, Inc.(CAT) had the largest percent change down (-1.38%) while Nike, Inc.(NKE) had the largest percent change gain rising 15.53%.

