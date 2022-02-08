Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 14,194.46 up 178.79 points

Tuesday’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index at 14,194.46. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 4.05 billion.

Advancers stocks led declining by 1.67 to 1 ratio. There were 3056 advancers and 1830 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 43 stocks reached a 52 week high and 135 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed up 1.21% for the day; a total of 175.78 points. The current value is 14,747.03.

The Dow Jones index closed up 1.06% for the day; a total of 371.65 points. The current value is 35,462.78. Chevron Corporation(CVX) had the largest percent change down (-1.52%) while Amgen Inc.(AMGN) had the largest percent change gain rising 7.82%.

