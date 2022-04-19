Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 13,619.66 up 287.30 points

Tuesday’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index at 13,619.66. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 4.25 billion.

Advancers stocks led declining by 2.36 to 1 ratio. There were 3445 advancers and 1460 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 56 stocks reached a 52 week high and 132 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed up 2.15% for the day; a total of 299.5 points. The current value is 14,210.26. Moderna, Inc.(MRNA) had the largest percent change down (-1.31%) while Intuitive Surgical, Inc.(MRNA) had the largest percent change gain rising 6.7%.



The Dow Jones index closed up 1.45% for the day; a total of 499.51 points. The current value is 34,911.2. The Travelers Companies, Inc.(TRV) had the largest percent change down (-4.89%) while Nike, Inc.(NKE) had the largest percent change gain rising 4.12%.

