Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 13,535.74 up 236 points

Thursday’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index at 13,535.74. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 4.07 billion.

Advancers stocks led declining by 2.35 to 1 ratio. There were 3084 advancers and 1311 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 52 stocks reached a 52 week high and 20 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed up 1.94% for the day; a total of 256.18 points. The current value is 13,494.09.

The Dow Jones index closed up .55% for the day; a total of 188.11 points. The current value is 34,084.15. Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT) had the largest percent change down (-.79%) while Apple Inc. (AAPL) had the largest percent change gain rising 2.1%.

