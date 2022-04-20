Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 13,453.07 down -166.59 points

Wednesday’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index at 13,453.07. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 4.34 billion.

Advancers stocks led declining by 1.02 to 1 ratio. There were 2509 advancers and 2470 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 55 stocks reached a 52 week high and 110 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed down -1.49% for the day; a total of -211.73 points. The current value is 13,998.53. Netflix, Inc.(NFLX) had the largest percent change down (-35.12%) while Intuitive Surgical, Inc.(NFLX) had the largest percent change gain rising 2.73%.



The Dow Jones index closed up .71% for the day; a total of 249.59 points. The current value is 35,160.79. Walt Disney Company (The)(DIS) had the largest percent change down (-5.56%) while International Business Machines Corporation(IBM) had the largest percent change gain rising 7.1%.

