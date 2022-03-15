Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 12,948.62 up 367.40 points

Tuesday’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index at 12,948.62. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 5.28 billion.

Advancers stocks led declining by 1.66 to 1 ratio. There were 3027 advancers and 1828 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 17 stocks reached a 52 week high and 212 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed up 3.16% for the day; a total of 411.92 points. The current value is 13,458.56.

The Dow Jones index closed up 1.82% for the day; a total of 599.1 points. The current value is 33,544.34. Chevron Corporation(CVX) had the largest percent change down (-5.06%) while Walt Disney Company (The)(DIS) had the largest percent change gain rising 4.01%.

