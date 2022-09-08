Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 11,862.13 up 70.23 points

Thursday’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index at 11,862.13. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 4.17 billion.

Advancers stocks led declining by 1.45 to 1 ratio. There were 2837 advancers and 1961 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 19 stocks reached a 52 week high and 72 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed up .5% for the day; a total of 61.8 points. The current value is 12,321.19.

The Dow Jones index closed up .61% for the day; a total of 193.24 points. The current value is 31,774.52. 3M Company(MMM) had the largest percent change down (-1.06%) while Salesforce, Inc.(CRM) had the largest percent change gain rising 2.36%.

