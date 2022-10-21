Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 10,859.72 up 244.88 points

Friday’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index at 10,859.72. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 4.71 billion.

Advancers stocks led declining by 2.04 to 1 ratio. There were 3233 advancers and 1581 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 42 stocks reached a 52 week high and 184 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed up 2.39% for the day; a total of 263.62 points. The current value is 11,310.33.

The Dow Jones index closed up 2.47% for the day; a total of 748.97 points. The current value is 31,082.56. Verizon Communications Inc.(VZ) had the largest percent change down (-4.46%) while Caterpillar, Inc.(CAT) had the largest percent change gain rising 5.36%.

