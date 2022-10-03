Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 10,815.44 up 239.82 points

Monday’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index at 10,815.44. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 4.29 billion.

Advancers stocks led declining by 2.66 to 1 ratio. There were 3585 advancers and 1348 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 24 stocks reached a 52 week high and 114 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed up 2.36% for the day; a total of 258.51 points. The current value is 11,229.73.

The Dow Jones index closed up 2.66% for the day; a total of 765.38 points. The current value is 29,490.89. Johnson & Johnson(JNJ) had the largest percent change down (-.1%) while Chevron Corporation(CVX) had the largest percent change gain rising 5.61%.

