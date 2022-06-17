Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 10,798.35 up 152.25 points

Friday’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index at 10,798.35. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 6.77 billion.

Advancers stocks led declining by 1.98 to 1 ratio. There were 3309 advancers and 1671 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 16 stocks reached a 52 week high and 223 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed up 1.24% for the day; a total of 138.42 points. The current value is 11,265.99.

The Dow Jones index closed down -.13% for the day; a total of -38.29 points. The current value is 29,888.78. Chevron Corporation(CVX) had the largest percent change down (-4.57%) while American Express Company(AXP) had the largest percent change gain rising 4.86%.

