Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 10,649.15 up 232.05 points

Thursday’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index at 10,649.15. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 6.54 billion.

Advancers stocks led declining by 2.03 to 1 ratio. There were 3268 advancers and 1610 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 37 stocks reached a 52 week high and 171 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed up 2.3% for the day; a total of 247.96 points. The current value is 11,033.58. Match Group, Inc.(MTCH) had the largest percent change down (-4.98%) while Biogen Inc.(MTCH) had the largest percent change gain rising 6.41%.



The Dow Jones index closed up 2.83% for the day; a total of 827.87 points. The current value is 30,038.72. Home Depot, Inc. (The)(HD) had the largest percent change down (.82%) while J P Morgan Chase & Co(JPM) had the largest percent change gain rising 5.56%.

