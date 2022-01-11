Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite Index closes above 15000; up 210.62 points at 15,153.45

Tuesday’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index up above 15000 points. The index first reached the 15000 mark on Aug 24, 2021. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 4.32 billion.

Advancers stocks led declining by 2.13 to 1 ratio. There were 3287 advancers and 1540 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 23 stocks reached a 52 week high and 50 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed up 1.47% for the day; a total of 229.69 points. The current value is 15,844.12.

The Dow Jones index closed up .51% for the day; a total of 183.15 points. The current value is 36,252.02. International Business Machines Corporation(IBM) had the largest percent change down (-1.6%) while Boeing Company (The)(BA) had the largest percent change gain rising 3.21%.

