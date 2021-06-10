Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite Index closes above 14000; up 108.58 points at 14,020.33

Thursday’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index up above 14000 points. The index first reached the 14000 mark on Feb 9, 2021. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 4.86 billion.

Advancers stocks led declining by 1.13 to 1 ratio. There were 2343 advancers and 2073 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 88 stocks reached a 52 week high and 8 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed up 1.05% for the day; a total of 145.41 points. The current value is 13,960.35.

The Dow Jones index closed up .06% for the day; a total of 19.1 points. The current value is 34,466.24. Caterpillar, Inc.(CAT) had the largest percent change down (-3.8%) while Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.(WBA) had the largest percent change gain rising 3.52%.

