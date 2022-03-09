Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite Index closes above 13000; up 460 points at 13,255.55

Wednesday’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index up above 13000 points. The index first reached the 13000 mark on Jan 7, 2021. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 5.11 billion.

Advancers stocks led declining by 3.43 to 1 ratio. There were 3798 advancers and 1107 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 17 stocks reached a 52 week high and 82 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed up 3.58% for the day; a total of 474.59 points. The current value is 13,742.2. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.(SIRI) had the largest percent change down (-2.51%) while Match Group, Inc.(SIRI) had the largest percent change gain rising 12.81%.



The Dow Jones index closed up 2% for the day; a total of 653.61 points. The current value is 33,286.25. Chevron Corporation(CVX) had the largest percent change down (-2.5%) while Salesforce.com Inc(CRM) had the largest percent change gain rising 5.77%.

