Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite Index closes above 12000; up 390.48 points at 12,131.13

Friday’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index up above 12000 points. The index first reached the 12000 mark on Sep 2, 2020. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 4.68 billion.

Advancers stocks led declining by 4.06 to 1 ratio. There were 3916 advancers and 965 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 46 stocks reached a 52 week high and 37 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed up 3.3% for the day; a total of 404.63 points. The current value is 12,681.42.

The Dow Jones index closed up 1.76% for the day; a total of 575.77 points. The current value is 33,212.96. Coca-Cola Company (The)(KO) had the largest percent change down (.59%) while Apple Inc.(AAPL) had the largest percent change gain rising 4.08%.

