Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite Index closes above 11000; up 270.95 points at 11,069.30

Tuesday’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index up above 11000 points. The index first reached the 11000 mark on Aug 6, 2020. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 5.19 billion.

Advancers stocks led declining by 2.16 to 1 ratio. There were 3369 advancers and 1558 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 18 stocks reached a 52 week high and 104 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed up 2.49% for the day; a total of 280.77 points. The current value is 11,546.76.

The Dow Jones index closed up 2.15% for the day; a total of 641.47 points. The current value is 30,530.25. Walt Disney Company (The)(DIS) had the largest percent change down (-1.11%) while UnitedHealth Group Incorporated(UNH) had the largest percent change gain rising 6.25%.

