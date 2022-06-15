Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite Index closes above 11000; up 270.8 points at 11,099.15

Wednesday’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index up above 11000 points. The index first reached the 11000 mark on Aug 6, 2020. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 5.24 billion.

Advancers stocks led declining by 2.56 to 1 ratio. There were 3506 advancers and 1367 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 12 stocks reached a 52 week high and 149 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed up 2.49% for the day; a total of 282.08 points. The current value is 11,593.77.

The Dow Jones index closed up 1% for the day; a total of 303.7 points. The current value is 30,668.53. Dow Inc.(DOW) had the largest percent change down (-1.96%) while Boeing Company (The)(BA) had the largest percent change gain rising 9.46%.

