Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite Index closes above 11000; up 246.51 points at 11,199.12

Tuesday’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index up above 11000 points. The index first reached the 11000 mark on Aug 6, 2020. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 4.99 billion.

Advancers stocks led declining by 3.52 to 1 ratio. There were 3764 advancers and 1068 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 59 stocks reached a 52 week high and 68 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed up 2.1% for the day; a total of 239.73 points. The current value is 11,669.99.

The Dow Jones index closed up 1.07% for the day; a total of 337.12 points. The current value is 31,836.74. The Travelers Companies, Inc.(TRV) had the largest percent change down (-2.06%) while Nike, Inc.(NKE) had the largest percent change gain rising 4.22%.

