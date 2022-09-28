Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite Index closes above 11000; up 222.14 points at 11,051.64

Wednesday’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index up above 11000 points. The index first reached the 11000 mark on Aug 6, 2020. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 4.41 billion.

Advancers stocks led declining by 3.53 to 1 ratio. There were 3811 advancers and 1079 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 17 stocks reached a 52 week high and 98 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.





The NASDAQ 100 index closed up 1.97% for the day; a total of 222.08 points. The current value is 11,493.83.

The Dow Jones index closed up 1.88% for the day; a total of 548.75 points. The current value is 29,683.74. Apple Inc.(AAPL) had the largest percent change down (-1.27%) while Home Depot, Inc. (The)(HD) had the largest percent change gain rising 5.02%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.