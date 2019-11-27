Market Close Report: Historical high reached as NASDAQ Composite Index closes at 8,705.18.

Wednesday’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index reaching a historical high. The index closed at 8,705.18 up 57.25 for the day. The index had a previous high 8647.93401 on 11/26/2019. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 1.68 billion.

Advancers stocks led declining by 1.99 to 1 ratio. There were 2123 advancers and 1066 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 170 stocks reached a 52 week high and 23 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.

The NASDAQ 100 index closed up .7% for the day; a total of 58.96 points. The current value is 8,444.71. Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) had the largest percent change down (-2.34%) while Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) had the largest percent change gain rising 5.49%.



The Dow Jones index closed up .15% for the day; a total of 42.32 points. The current value is 28,164. Dow Inc. (DOW) had the largest percent change down (-1.97%) while McDonald's Corporation (MCD) had the largest percent change gain rising 2.3%.

NASDAQ Market Wrap

